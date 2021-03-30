Coronavirus: Five further deaths linked to coronavirus in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,115.
An additional 151 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,199 individuals.
There are 131 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 18 are in intensive care and 12 are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 117,166.
Last updated 30 March at 14:00 GMT.
Vaccines
A total of 740,729 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 132,022 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 872,751.
Last updated 30 March at 14:00 GMT.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland