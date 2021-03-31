Bobby Storey funeral: Stormont recalled for SDLP censure motion
- Published
Stormont Assembly will be recalled from the Easter recess on Thursday to debate a motion of censure against Sinn Féin.
The SDLP put forward the recall petition after it was announced there would be no prosecutions in relation to the funeral of Bobby Storey.
The funeral last June attracted 2,000 mourners, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said the recall would provide a "forum for accountability".
The South Belfast MLA said the motion, which does not have any binding consequences, was not "political game play" but about holding Sinn Féin ministers to account.
Mr Storey, 64, was a senior republican figure and was the head of intelligence for the IRA in the 1990s.
The attendance of many senior Sinn Féin politicians at his funeral in west Belfast, at a time when strict limits on gatherings were in place, caused a political furore.
The actions of 24 Sinn Féin politicians, including Ms O'Neill, around potential breaches of Covid restrictions were examined.
The recall, scheduled for Thursday at midday, has the support of the DUP, Ulster Unionists, Alliance and the Green Party.
The motion calls for the assembly to place on record its regret that the Sinn Fein representatives, who attended the funeral last June, breached political messaging and undermined efforts to prevent transmission of the virus.
It follows calls from First Minister Arlene Foster for the PSNI's chief constable to resign.
Mrs Foster said Simon Byrne's position was now "untenable".
Speaking about Thursday's recall, Mr O'Toole added: "We are going to use those means and there are other means to give people a proper forum for accountability because these are really serious issues.
"This is about the people we represent. There are hundreds of families across this place who have had to sacrifice their ability to say goodbye to their loved ones.
"It is completely critical that they understand that people who make the law are held to the same rules as them."