Brexit: 'I'm the bogeyman over NI protocol' - Coveney
By Colm Kelpie
BBC News NI
- Published
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he has become "somewhat of a bogeyman" by trying to tell the truth about the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He said the irony was that his office has been telling Brussels about the need to understand the tensions in NI.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which created the Irish Sea border.
It is opposed by unionist parties which have said it undermines their place in the UK.
Mr Coveney said the protocol was not just about Northern Ireland, but about the island as a whole.
He said dismantling the protocol would mean infrastructure on the border, which would not be accepted politically.
"We would be taken out of the single market by default," said the minister.
"The protocol is not just about Northern Ireland; it is about the island as a whole functioning as it needs to function in order to protect relationships and trade."
He said the protocol was designed as much in London as it was in Brussels, "but many people seem to conveniently forget that".
The protocol was not going to be cast aside, but efforts would be made to address "genuine concerns", Mr Coveney told the Seanad, Ireland's upper house, earlier this week.
He added: "Despite the fact that I have become somewhat of a bogeyman for some people in the context of the protocol and trying to tell people the truth about it, the irony is that the [Irish] government, and my office in particular, has been constantly talking to the European Commission about the need for flexibility, the need to understand the tension in politics in Northern Ireland because of the protocol and its implementation, and the need for pragmatism in terms of implementation."
Graffiti singling out both Tanáiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and Mr Coveney have recently appeared on walls in parts of Belfast..
Earlier this month, the UK government changed how the protocol was being implemented without EU agreement.
It delayed the introduction of new sea border checks on food, parcels and pets.
It also moved unilaterally to ease the trade in horticultural products across from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
The EU has begun legal action as a consequence.
Mr Coveney said easing the trade burden must be done through cooperation and partnership.
"We cannot have a situation where one side, whether it be the EU or the UK, decides unilaterally to declare that it is going to implement the protocol in one way or another, in a manner that contravenes not only the spirit of the protocol but the legal obligation under the protocol as well."
The minister said the Republic of Ireland had also suffered trade disruption as a result of Brexit.