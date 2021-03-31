Coronavirus: No further deaths linked to coronavirus in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths remaining at 2,115.
An additional 123 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,159 individuals.
There are 118 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 17 are in intensive care and 9 are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 117,289.
Last updated 31 March at 14:00 GMT.
Vaccines
A total of 749,112 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 138,486 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 887,598.
Last updated 31 March at 14:00 GMT.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another six Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland, taking its total number of deaths to 4,687.
All of the deaths occurred in March.
Another 411 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There have now been 235,854 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.
As of 08:00 on Wednesday, 297 patients were hospitalised, of which 67 are in intensive care.
Last updated on 31 March at 15:30 local time.
Vaccines
As of 30 March, 580,857 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 225,684 people have received their second dose.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 806,541.
Last updated on 31 March at 15:30 local time.
Source: Department of Health Ireland