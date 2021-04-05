Portadown parade involving masked men investigated
Police have said they are investigating a parade that took place in Portadown, County Armagh, on Monday.
Social media footage appears to show a number of masked men taking part in a loyalist band parade.
Police said they "received a report regarding an un-notified parade in the Jervis Street area of Portadown earlier today.
"Enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this event."
Sinn Fein assembly member John O'Dowd said: "Tonight's so-called band parade in Portadown was led by masked men through the streets.
"Irresponsible and dangerous sabre rattling and reckless rhetoric from unionist politicians has seen tensions rise right across the community.
"I would appeal for calm and I call on those in positions of influence in political unionism to demonstrate more measured and responsible leadership before someone is killed or seriously injured."