Coronavirus: NI golfers swing into action as courses reopen
By Mike McBride
BBC News NI
- Published
Golfers are in a "tee-rific" mood as golf courses reopen across Northern Ireland on Thursday.
New rules on meeting up outdoors and the return of some sports are among new changes to NI lockdown restrictions.
Bert Whoriskey, who at 90 years old is City of Derry Golf Club's oldest member, said he was "itching to get out" for his afternoon tee time.
"That wee ball does a lot for you physically, mentally and it keeps you on the straight and narrow," he said.
The golfer, who said he had scored three hole-in-ones so far in his lifetime, believes if a doctor could write a prescription for the sport, "it would do everyone the world of good".
Changes to rules on outdoor gatherings mean thatfrom 1 April, 10 people from no more than two households can take part in outdoor exercise in a public place or at a sports club.
This means the return of some sports, such as golf and tennis.
However, clubhouses and sports facilities such as changing rooms, showers, kitchens and meeting rooms must remain closed.
'It really does lift your heart'
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Whoriskey said he has struggled with being unable to play his beloved sport, and would have been out on the fairways five or six times a week before the pandemic struck.
"It has been terrible to be quite honest, you miss everything and you really do miss the craic with your comrades.
"When you even see the condition of the golf course it really does lift your heart," he told the programme.
Throughout lockdown, the 90-year-old has taken up more walking, but said "it is not the same" as playing 18 holes with your pals.
Mr Whoriskey, despite being the golf club's oldest member, said he receives no special treatment and is struggling to get a tee time for Saturday because of demand.
Swapping hockey sticks for golf clubs
Retired professional Belfast Giants ice hockey player, Colin Shields, is an avid golfer at Clandeboye Golf Club in County Down.
He runs a gym in Dundonald and said the past few months had been mentally tough on many people.
Sport can go a long way in helping to improve people's mental health, he said.
"Golf is a great relaxation tool and understandably a lot of people are quite stressed at the minute with everything that's been going on," he told BBC News NI.
"It's great to see people getting back and doing something they're really passionate about."
Mr Shields had no concerns about courses reopening and believes golf is one outdoor sport that can adhere to all social-distancing requirements and operate safely.
'Still on a tightrope'
The chair of Northern Ireland's GP committee said it was "a great day and it shows that we are going in the right direction".
"I hope this is just the start of a slow, gradual and cautious reopening of so many other things," said Dr Alan Stout.
However, he stressed that Northern Ireland was "still on a tightrope" and any further easing of relaxations needed to be careful and proportionate.
Keeping in line with public health regulations, golfers at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena, County Antrim, which has been closed for almost 100 days, will see about 700 members return over the opening two days.
The club expects to to see pairs of golfers teeing off every eight minutes.
BBC Sport pundit Liam Beckett was among the first people waiting at the first tee boxon Thursday.
"The course has missed me more than I have missed it," Mr Beckett told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"It is just great to back, what a way to socialise and get a wee bit of recreation."