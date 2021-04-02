Ronan Kerr: Fresh appeal 10 years on from constable's murder
- Published
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued a fresh appeal over the murder of police officer Ronan Kerr on the 10th anniversary of his death.
The PSNI said it believes there are "witnesses in the community who may hold the key to vital evidence".
Constable Kerr, 25, died in a booby-trap car bomb in Omagh, County Tyrone on 2 April 2011.
The attack was carried out by dissident republicans. No-one has been charged with his murder.
One person has been jailed for offences connected to the investigation.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, who is now leading the investigation, said that Mr Kerr's job was to "protect the community".
"Despicably, people living in his own community planned and plotted to kill him simply because he was a police officer bravely going out every day to protect people and make communities safer places to live and work," he added.
"No one deserves to be murdered because of how they earn their respectable living."
'Never too late to do the right thing'
He appealed to people who have information about the attack and those involved to come to the police.
"It is never too late to do the right thing," he added.
Police believe the attack may have been linked to other attempts to murder police officers, as well as a bomb attack, arms finds and armed robberies.
Police said 122 searches of houses, vehicles and land have been conducted and 19 arrests made.
Some 8,203 items have been seized, 15,539 people have featured in the investigation and 12,754 investigative actions have been generated.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell said Mr Kerr's mother and family deserve to have some closure after a decade of "intolerable grief".
"It won't take away their pain nor will it bring Ronan back, but seeing someone brought to justice for his sickening murder will allow them to close that chapter of the process at least," he added.
"Their suffering continues every day and they will forever miss their son and brother."
'Local crime gang in Omagh'
He made a direct appeal to the family and friends of the murderers to come forward.
"Search your conscience, as now is the time that common humanity should override misplaced loyalty," he added.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell said police were particularly interested in the origin of some of the component parts of the bomb and how they were sourced.
"We have already made good progress in tracking how the terrorists came into possession of these parts, as well as establishing their relationship with a local crime gang in the Omagh area.
"However, I believe there are still potential witnesses who may be able to assist police in this line of enquiry."
Chief Constable Simon Byrne also paid tribute to Mr Kerr and said his thoughts were with his mother, Nuala, and his family.
"Ronan's family deserve to see his terrorist killers behind bars where they belong," he said.