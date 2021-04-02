Covid-19: Robin Swann appeals for people to stay safe this Easter
The health minister has appealed for people to stay safe over the Easter holiday.
While some regulations have been eased this week, the "stay at home" message remains.
Robin Swann said he understood the frustration of facing another holiday with Covid-19 restrictions still in place.
"I would appeal to people not to let their frustrations affect their judgement," he said.
"These restrictions are in place to protect us from a vicious virus that has brought great tragedy to so many families.
"When we are following them, we are helping keep ourselves and others safe - and helping our community get to a better place."
There are concerns that the good weather will encourage people to go out more than they have been able to.
'Make fresh air your friend'
The minister advised people to continue to avoid crowded places, especially where social distancing is difficult or not possible.
"Stay at home as much as possible and stay local when you are enjoying the great outdoors.
"Make fresh air your friend this Easter weekend - outdoors is much safer than indoors. Please please don't mix indoors with people from other households."
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd echoed Mr Swann's appeal.
"We understand that people may be frustrated and are keen to return to normal but the fact remains that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and the choices we make have the potential to influence the road map out of the current lockdown," he said.
"The regulations also direct that no person may leave or remain away from home without reasonable excuse.
"Travel or stay at holiday accommodation does not constitute reasonable excuse and we are asking everyone to continue to postpone their visits to holiday accommodation until the regulations change."
From 1 April, people in Northern Ireland have been able to meet in groups of up to six from no more than two households in private gardens.
Up to 10 people from no more than two households can meet for some outdoor sporting activities in a public place or sports club.
With more than three-quarters of a million people having received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Department of Health has also published advice about how those who have been vaccinated should continue to follow public health advice.
It reiterates that the guidance on social distancing, hand-washing and face coverings still applies, and that the virus spreads easily in enclosed indoor spaces.