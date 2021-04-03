Mapping Belfast's forgotten alleyways and entries
By Alan Haslam
The historic alleyways and entries of Belfast form the backbone of much of the city's architecture.
Once essential access for coal and sewage networks, many are now only used for bin storage and can be hotspots for fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour.
But since coronavirus restrictions have limited travel and social interaction, some people are discovering new potential in these underused spaces.
Could your neglected alleyway become a green corridor or a community hub?
Amberlea Neely and Aisling Rusk run "9ft in Common", a research project promoting the wider use of alleyways.
They believe such spaces present a huge opportunity for people craving space beyond their own homes.
The pair have spent six months walking and exploring Belfast's complex network of alleyways and entries, compiling an online journal of their experiences.
Their research has led to the creation of an interactive map of the city's alleyways, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.
The idea for the project was sparked when Amberlea, who has a background in arts, was looking for information on the overgrown alley behind her own house.
"Did I own it? Was I responsible for it? I wasn't really sure so I asked Belfast City Council for a map with this information for all of the alleyways in the city," she said.
She discovered the council didn't have one and neither did the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), which could only provide information on alleyways on an individual basis.
So the friends and former colleagues decided to find out for themselves.
Aisling, an architect, said mapping the alleyways was an early ambition in their investigation.
"On a neighbourhood scale alleyways are a space for social connection," she said, "but if you step out to a city-wide scale they have the potential to be part of a green, off road infrastructure to connect the entire city."
Some alleyways are adopted and maintained by either the council or the DfI, while others are are given that term "unadopted" and are therefore ineligible for maintenance funding.
Filling in the space
Security gates have also been installed at more than 1,000 alleys across the city.
Amberlea and Aisling were given previously unpublished data from Belfast City Council on the location of gated alleyways, alongside a list made in 1993 of unadopted alleyways.
Mapping the rest, Aisling said, was a "filling in the space exercise".
"We knew we wanted to walk the alleys, to spend time in them and get a feel for them - that's been a really important part of our methodology," she said.
Amberlea said many residents see alleyways as an "inbetween space", both public and private, where they can feel comfortable.
There have been several success stories in rejuvenating underused alleys into enjoyable shared spaces, particularly since lockdown confined people to their local areas.
Wildflower Alley in the Holyland area has been bought to life as a safe space for residents, overflowing with flowers and foliage.
Aisling said in every case where an alley has been similarly transformed "it's always a few committed individuals who live there that decide to do something about it."
"Whenever people who perhaps weren't that motivated to do anything see that, it's an incentive to them as well," she added.
Alongside the alley map, the 9ft in Common project has also developed a series of illustrated concepts for the improvement of the spaces based on the experiences and suggestions of people they have met on their walks.
These include installing artwork, mirrors to enable people to see around corners, fold-away benches and unblocking bricked-up windows to add the glow of borrowed light from houses in the evening.
Lockdown Lane
The pair are also working with Place Names NI, a research project at Queens University, which has collected information on the origins and meaning of more than 30,000 place names across Northern Ireland.
"Giving a place with no name gives it a sense of place," Amberlea said.
"Like how cool, all of these places across the city have no names and we can name them - anybody can name them. It's very exciting."
One such alleyway reclaimed and named by its residents is Lockdown Lane in North Belfast.
Meghan Hoyt is behind the project and said her family have always used the alley as an extension of their small back yard.
"When I came across what 9ft in Common were doing I realised we should be celebrating these spaces instead of just dumping our rubbish in them," she said.
"Then Covid hit and our houses became our entire universe - suddenly we really needed more space."
Meghan rallied the support of some neighbours who brought flowers, old garden furniture and firepits out from their yards and her daughter painted a street sign.
"We were able to sit out into the night - it was really lovely," she said, "and we've since celebrated every birthday we've had in Lockdown Lane."
"It became a space for everyone."