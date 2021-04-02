Sandy Row: PSNI attacked with bricks and bottles in south Belfast
Police have come under sustained attack with bricks and bottles in the area around Bradbury Place and Sandy Row in Belfast.
The Donegall Road and Bradbury Place have been closed to traffic.
Up to 100 people had gathered in the Shaftsbury Square area of the city centre. A loyalist protest had been expected to take place in the area.
Trouble began before 20:00 BST on Friday, when fireworks and other missiles were thrown at police.
A small crowd of protestors also gathered in Ballymena at the Larne Road Link, which was closed by police along with the Crebilly Road.
From the scene
by Catherine Morrison, BBC News NI reporter
About 12 police vehicles and officers in riot gear corralled rioters into Donegall Road on the evening of Good Friday.
A line of police jeeps then blocked access at the junction of Bradbury Place.
Dozens of protestors hurled bricks and bottles and a bin, which was set alight was pushed up against a police vehicle.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Christopher Stalford, who represents the area as a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MLA, said everyone must "abide by the law".
'Acting out of frustration'
"Given the actions of the deputy first minister, some may think that it's alright to break Covid guidance in relation to public gatherings - that is not the case," he said, referring to Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill and her attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey last June.
Earlier this week, the Public Prosecution Service announced that no one would face charges over their attendance at the funeral, provoking a furious political backlash among unionists.
"We should all abide by the law and I don't want to see a situation where young people end up with a criminal record or their lives destroyed because they've acted out of frustration at recent political developments," Mr Stalford added.
In a tweet, Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie appealed to those involved to stop.
"This is not going to help anyone or change anything," he said.
"It damages and endangers your own community, it undermines any grievance you might have and it will achieve nothing."
'Words have consequences'
Alliance leader Naomi Long said the disorder was "in no-one's best interests - not the officers dealing with it and not the mostly young people risking their futures by engaging with it".
"It's incumbent on leaders to behave responsibly and dial down the inflammatory rhetoric over recent days," she tweeted.
"Words have consequences."