Sandy Row riot: NI secretary appeals for calm after Belfast riot
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis has appealed for calm after a night of disorder in south Belfast.
Mr Lewis said the unrest on Friday evening was "completely unacceptable".
Petrol bombs, bricks and bottles were thrown at police during sustained rioting in the Sandy Row area of the city.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said eight officers were injured and seven people arrested.
Mr Lewis added: "Violence is never the answer. There is no place for it in society.
"It is unwanted, unwarranted and I fully support the PSNI appeal for calm."
He said his thoughts were with the officers injured.
Up to 100 people had gathered in the Shaftesbury Square area where a loyalist protest had been expected.
Trouble began before 20:00 BST, when fireworks and other missiles were thrown at police.
Speaking on Friday night, Belfast's PSNI District Commander, Ch Supt Simon Walls, called for calm after a "small local protest developed into an attack on police".
He said objects that had been thrown at officers included "heavy masonry, metal rods, fireworks and manhole covers".
Ch Supt Walls said the eight injured officers had sustained "burns, head and leg injuries".
Analysis: A reminder of the old Belfast
By Mark Simpson, BBC News NI News Correspondent
Within 12 hours of the riot, the streets had been cleaned and normal life resumed.
Belfast is quick to recover. The city has had plenty of practice.
The ugly scenes on Friday night were a reminder of the old Belfast. The trouble came on the 23rd anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Political divisions remain and have been exacerbated by the row over Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol and the controversy over the funeral of the senior republican and former head of IRA intelligence Bobby Storey.
Before Friday night, violence on the streets had been avoided in recent months. Efforts are now being made to ensure the Sandy Row riot is not repeated.
On Friday, a small crowd of protestors also gathered in Ballymena at the Larne Road Link, which was closed by police along with the Crebilly Road.
Ulster Unionist Party assembly member Mike Nesbitt said the scenes must not be repeated.
Mr Nesbitt, who also represents the party on the Policing Board, said: "I would say to anybody who was involved in taking part, or indeed planning what happened yesterday, you are making a huge strategic mistake.
"Tell me any time when street violence has advanced the cause that you purport to support
"It was a huge error and it must not be repeated."
Speaking to BBC News NI, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly member Christopher Stalford, whose constituency office is in Sandy Row, said everyone must "abide by the law".
"Given the actions of the deputy first minister, some may think that it's alright to break Covid guidance in relation to public gatherings - that is not the case," he said, referring to Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill and her attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey last June.
Earlier this week, the Public Prosecution Service announced that no one would face charges over their attendance at the funeral, provoking a furious political backlash among unionists.
"We should all abide by the law and I don't want to see a situation where young people end up with a criminal record or their lives destroyed because they've acted out of frustration at recent political developments," Mr Stalford added.
'Words have consequences'
Sinn Féin West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said "dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric" from the DUP and political unionism has "heightened tensions".
Mr Maskey said it was "deeply concerning to see these types of incidents at the height of the Covid pandemic and as we are beginning to make good progress".
"This is a time for calm heads and responsible leadership," he added.
South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said it was "sad to see disorder in Sandy Row".
She blamed what she described as "usual suspects with no vision" for creating "tension for electoral gain".
"History repeats, people lose hope, kids get criminal records, communities pull apart. There's a better way," she said.
Stormont's Justice Minister Naomi Long, who is the leader of the Alliance Party, said the disorder was "in no-one's best interests - not the officers dealing with it and not the mostly young people risking their futures by engaging with it".
"It's incumbent on leaders to behave responsibly and dial down the inflammatory rhetoric over recent days," the Alliance Party leader tweeted.
"Words have consequences."
The Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents officers, said that "once again the outworkings of political flux in Northern Ireland results in our colleagues being attacked".
"No excuse for violence and condemnation across the political spectrum would be welcome," it tweeted.