Simon Byrne to update Policing Board on NI violence
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne is set to brief the Policing Board later about violence over the Easter period.
Forty-one police officers have been hurt and 10 people arrested as a result of trouble in loyalist areas.
Mr Byrne is to provide an assessment of the disorder and injuries to officers at a private session of the board.
There were no reports of serious disorder on Tuesday night, but police maintained a presence in many areas.
Policing Board Chair Doug Garrett said the extent of officers' injuries was "shocking".
He said the violence which broke out in parts of greater Belfast and Londonderry in recent days was of "serious concern right across the community".
He added that it "may also have significant consequences for those young people who have become involved in it".
'Resign quickly'
On Tuesday, First Minister Arlene Foster urged young people not to get a criminal record by getting involved in violence.
"It is right that people speak out, but it is right that we say to those young people that two wrongs don't make a right," she said.
Mrs Foster also said she had lost confidence in the senior management of the PSNI over the decision by prosecutors not to charge anyone over the Bobby Storey funeral.
She said she would not meet the chief constable to discuss her concerns and repeated her call for Mr Byrne to quit.
"I think the chief constable needs to resign and he needs to resign very quickly," Mrs Foster said.
However, Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd said at a time when the police were "under nightly attack" from loyalists, it would be "helpful and send out the right signals" if the first minister would agree to meet the chief constable, along with the deputy first minister.
Mr O'Dowd said such a meeting would "show unity of purpose across the board, across the political spectrum, to ensure that those who are orchestrating this violence, those who are putting petrol bombs into the hands of 12-year-olds, get a very, very clear message that it's not acceptable, that they're opposed to, and that the police will have to take the action which is necessary to stop them".
Some have linked the disturbances to the decision by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) not to prosecute anyone who attended the large-scale funeral of republican Bobby Storey in June 2020.
The leaders of the DUP, UUP and TUV have called for Mr Byrne to resign over the PSNI's handling of the funeral, which was attended by a number of senior Sinn Féin politicians, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
Last week, Mr Byrne expressed surprise at the conclusion by the PPS.
The disorder has also been linked to loyalist frustrations over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Brexit deal.
The NI Protocol has increased checks and caused disruption for some goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, creating an Irish Sea border.
PSNI Ch Supt Davy Beck has said he believes there were a number of "small disaffected groups that are linked to criminality that are involved in orchestrating and promoting this violence".
He said while there were tensions across communities there was "no justification for violence and attacks on police officers and members of public".
The assembly is to be recalled on Thursday morning to discuss the violence.