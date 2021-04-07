BBC News

Covid-19: NI consultant has pandemic call with Prince William

image captionPrince William made the call to Dr Thelma Craig on 17 March

The NHS is "probably the most admired organisation around" because of its efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duke of Cambridge has told a Belfast-based respiratory consultant.

Dr Thelma Craig, who works at the Mater Hospital, spoke with Prince William on 17 March.

It is one of a number of calls he has made to healthcare staff across the UK since the start of the year.

He said: "It's been a real team effort but we're all very proud of you."

"I just want to say on behalf of everyone what a fantastic job you've done," the duke told Dr Craig.

"You've all held it together and been absolutely wonderful people."

Dr Craig has appeared alongside Health Minister Robin Swann at NI Executive health briefings and featured in a widely shared video appeal by Belfast Health Trust at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Kensington Palace, which released details of the call on Tuesday, said the duke has spoken with more than 300 NHS staff and volunteers about their experiences during the pandemic since January.

His office said he wanted to thank people for the role they had played and to check in on the wellbeing of all those supporting the health service.

