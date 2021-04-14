Coronavirus Catch-up: What are your questions on the pandemic in NI?
- Published
On Thursday the Stormont executive meets to review the coronavirus restrictions for Northern Ireland amid speculation that dates for reopening will be provided.
Our political reporter Jayne McCormack and business reporter Richard Morgan will be on hand to answer your questions about what happens next.
If you have any questions, send them in using the form below.
Don't forget to join us at 19:00 BST on Thursday on the BBC News NI website, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC News NI Facebook page.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.