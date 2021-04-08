Belfast: Police attacked during another night of violence
- Published
Petrol bombs, fireworks and stones have been thrown at police during another night of violence in Northern Ireland.
It follows rioting on Wednesday night which police said was on a scale not seen in Northern Ireland in years.
Large crowds have gathered on both sides of an interface between loyalist and nationalist areas in west Belfast.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said young people from the nationalist community were behind more "utterly reckless" attacks on police on Thursday night.
Police have deployed water cannon in a bid to quell the violence.
On the traditionally unionist Shankill side of the interface, bottles, stones and fireworks have also been thrown at police.
In a tweet, the Alliance Party leader said that the violence "needs to stop before lives are lost".
"My heart goes out to those living in the area who are living with this fear and disturbance," added Mrs Long.
A call has been made for a special meeting of Belfast City Council to discuss the disorder in Belfast.
The Green Party has called for a special meeting of Belfast City Council to be held "to discuss the serious violence which has occurred in our city over recent days".
Green Party Councillors on Belfast City Council have worked cross-party & requested a special meeting of the Council to discuss the serious violence which has occurred in our city over recent days, motion wording below 👇 pic.twitter.com/i7mdbYVZTe— Cllr Anthony Flynn (@AntoFlynnser) April 8, 2021
Politicians have condemned the violence.
Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said that "the sad thing is that we will all just become immune to this disgraceful, shameful behaviour" and added "the momentum will be hard to stop if we don't stop it now".
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: "This needs to stop now. There is absolutely no justification for destroying your community. Violence has never solved anything. Go home."
Earlier, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald urged young people "to please leave the area and for parents to contact their children".
"There can be no repeat of last night's event, the people of our community deserve better."
Fireworks thrown in Lanark way @bbcnewsline @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/50I2WxYNaT— Kelly Bonner (@KellyBonner) April 8, 2021
During several hours of violence on Wednesday night, police officers were attacked, petrol bombs were thrown and a bus was burnt.
In recent days, more than 50 police officers have been injured.
On Thursday an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Assembly was held to discuss the ongoing disorder.
Northern Ireland's executive has said it is "united behind law and order" after consecutive nights of "deplorable" violence.
Police are now using the water cannon at the top of the Springfield Road at the forthriver junction. Young people are throwing fireworks at land rovers. Hundreds of people gathered now @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/3NwXsopASE— Maria McCann (@BBCmariamc) April 8, 2021
On Thursday evening, a spokesperson for US President Joe Biden called for calm.
"We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland and we join the British, Irish and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm," said press secretary Jen Psaki.
"We remain steadfast supporters of a secure and prosperous Northern Ireland in which all communities have a voice and enjoy the gains of the hard-won peace.
"We welcome the provisions in both the EU and UK trade and co-operation agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol which helped protect the gains of the Belfast, Good Friday Agreement."
Earlier, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin confirmed that he had spoken with Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the ongoing violence.
"The way forward is through dialogue and working the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement," Mr Martin said in a statement.