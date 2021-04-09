Covid-19 death numbers in NI lowest since October
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Twelve Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland in the week to Friday 2 April.
That is seven fewer than the previous week and the lowest number to be registered in a week since October.
It brings the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency's (Nisra) total, based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, to 2,917.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 2,116.
The Nisra figures are higher, because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, almost two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have happened in hospital (1,920), including the deaths of 236 care home residents.
Taking that figure, and the 770 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for more than a third (34.5%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.5%) and other residential locations (7.4%).
People aged 75 and over account for more than three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (76.3%) between 19 March 2020 and 2 April 2021.
Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon (12.1%) and Mid-Ulster (8.2%) local government districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths, compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.5% respectively).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes for the week ending 2 April was 288.
That is 19 less than the previous week, and 10 less than the five-year average for the time of year of 298.