Covid-19: Stay home order lifted in NI as restrictions ease
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Northern Ireland's stay-at-home order has been lifted after being in place for more than three months, as further Covid lockdown restrictions ease.
People have been told to "stay local" and continue to work from home where they can.
Ten people from two households can meet up in private gardens and non-essential shops can resume click-and-collect.
All pupils in Northern Ireland will also return to school on Monday for the first time since Christmas.
Northern Ireland is the last part of the UK to lift its stay-at-home rule, which came into effect in January, in a bid to suppress a large rise in cases of coronavirus.
Other relaxations from Monday allow the reopening of outdoor retail, including:
- New and used car sales
- Garden centres and plant nurseries
- Car washes
- Caravan and motorhome sales
- Agricultural machinery retailers
The limit on the number of people allowed to attend a wedding, civil partnership or funeral has also been removed.
Venues instead will again have to assess how many people they can safely accommodate in line with a risk assessment.
The new rules allow a maximum of four people at a time to view a wedding venue, such as a hotel.
There are also further changes to the number of people allowed to play sport outdoors together from Monday, with groups of up to 15 people, including coaches, allowed to train together.
However, many restrictions will remain in place, including:
- No more than 10 people from two households can gather together outdoors
- The work from home message is still in place
- Overnight stays away from home are not permitted
- Off licenses will continue to close at 20:00 BST
- Close-contact services, tourism accommodation, hospitality and visitor attractions remain closed
Dates expected on Thursday
The next formal review of Northern Ireland's lockdown restrictions is due to happen on Thursday.
The executive will meet to consider proposals from Stormont ministers aimed at providing reopening dates for a number of sectors including retail, close-contact services such as hairdressers, tourism and hospitality.
Last week, First Minister Arlene Foster said she hoped the executive would approve proposals from Economy Minister Diane Dodds to ease more restrictions.
One date believed to be under consideration for reopening non-essential retail is 26 April, but it will require the support of the whole executive.
Northern Ireland has moved at a slower pace than other parts of the UK in easing its lockdown, which began on 26 December.
But ministers have said the virus has moved at a different rate and they want to ensure the lifting of restrictions is managed carefully so Northern Ireland does not have to re-enter lockdown.
'Significant milestone'
The health and education ministers thanked the public for their "collective effort", but stressed the importance of continuing to follow public health advice.
Health Minister Robin Swann urged caution, "so we do not undo the hard-won progress we have made".
"It's vital the safety measures put in place are adhered to," he said.
Education Minister Peter Weir said the full return to school represented "a significant milestone", but added "the priority must be to keep our schools safe and ensure they remain open".
"Parents and guardians can play their part by wearing a mask when they are picking up or dropping off their child and not congregating around the school gates," he added.
More than one million Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered by officials running the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.
Currently, anyone aged 40 or over can book their vaccine appointments at the regional centres.