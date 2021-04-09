NI riots: Police appeal for calm during more disorder in Belfast
- Published
Police have appealed for calm after more attacks on officers during another night of disorder in Northern Ireland.
A burning car was rammed against a police Land Rover in north Belfast on Friday night.
Petrol bombs, bottles and masonry have also been thrown at police in the Tiger's Bay area, with bins set alight.
On Thursday night, police deployed a water cannon for the first time in six years after coming under attack again in Belfast.
Nineteen officers were injured during disorder on Thursday night, bringing the number of officers hurt in a week of violence across Northern Ireland to 74.
A police officer has just been injured after some sort of brick or missile thrown at landrovers pic.twitter.com/LqChNNQbvM— Maria McCann (@BBCmariamc) April 9, 2021
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Ch Supt Muir Clark said: "We would appeal for calm in the area and ask anyone who has any influence in communities please, use that influence to ensure young people do not get caught up in criminality and that they are kept safe and away from harm tonight."
He urged people to avoid the Tiger's Bay area.
Meanwhile in the Ballysally estate in Coleraine, County Londonderry, a road blockage was set up and set on fire on Friday night.
SDLP MLA Cara Hunter appealed "for everyone to exercise their influence to reduce tensions in our community".
"The last thing people in this community want is further disruption," she said.
"I understand that tensions are running high but resorting to this kind of behaviour only damages local people and services."
Earlier in the day, some signs were erected in Belfast calling for loyalist protests, planned for Friday night, to be called off as a mark of respect to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99.