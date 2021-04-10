Covid-19: Three more deaths linked to coronavirus in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There have been three more Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths coming to 2,128.
Another 146 people have tested positive for coronavirus after tests on 2,029 people.
There are 86 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - 10 of them are in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 118,178.
Last updated 10 April at 15:30 BST
Vaccines
Meanwhile 813,468 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 189,697 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland reached the one million point on Saturday at a figure of 1,003,165.
Last updated 10 April at 16:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Saturday, the Republic of Ireland recorded 14 more Covid-19-related deaths, taking the country's total to 4,783.
Three of those deaths, three were recorded in April, one in March, six occurred in February and four were recorded in January.
Another 455 people tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 240,643.
There are 208 people with Covid-19 in hospitals with 52 in intensive care.
Last updated on 10 April at 16:00 local time
Vaccines
As of 7 April, 716,636 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 301,628 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,018,264.
Last updated on 10 April at 16:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland