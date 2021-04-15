The Blitz: Belfast to mark 80 years since bombing
Belfast City Hall is set to plunge into darkness on Thursday evening to mark the 80th anniversary of the Blitz in the city.
Some 1,000 people were killed and about 100,000 were left homeless when German bombers attacked in 1941.
Eight decades on, the devastation will be marked in a number of ways in the city.
Two searchlights will be beamed from the grounds of City Hall at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.
Belfast was one of 16 cities across the UK to suffer as a result of the Blitz during World War Two.
The Luftwaffe carried out four raids on the city between 7 April and 6 May 1941 with Easter Tuesday witnessing what is thought to have been the worst wartime raid outside London in the UK.
On Thursday Belfast Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey will lay wreaths at the City Cemetery and Milltown Cemetery during short ceremonies organised by the Northern Ireland War Museum, in line with current Covid-19 restrictions.
Mr McCoubrey will be joined by Northern Ireland War Memorial Chairman Ian Wilson and trustee Lt Col CT Hogg, along with a piper.
The lord mayor said it was appropriate to remember this part of the city's history.
"It had a devastating impact, not only in terms of the tragic loss of life, but also leaving thousands of people without a home," he said.
"Some of our older generation will still have vivid memories of the Blitz; stories of bravery, hardship and survival."
Belfast was largely unprepared for a bombardment of such a scale on 15 April 1941, the worst night of the attacks.
Many in Northern Ireland thought that Belfast was outside the range of the Luftwaffe.
The Germans, however, saw the city as a target due to the shipyards that were contributing to Britain's war efforts.
Poor visibility on the night meant that the accuracy of the bombers was hampered and the explosives were dropped on densely populated areas of Belfast.
The east wing of City Hall itself was extensively damaged.
"The lord mayor at that time had the foresight to request the removal of the stained glass windows and they were stored in the basement of Mount Panther House in County Down, " Mr McCoubrey said.
"Remarkably, the ones in the Great Hall today are the original windows."
A piece of shrapnel, believed to have come from the incendiary device that struck city hall, is on display at the building as part of its visitor exhibition.
The iron spike was found in the central courtyard of the building on the morning following the bombing.