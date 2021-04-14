Coronavirus: NI driving lessons and tests may resume
By Nuala McCann
BBC News NI
- Published
Driving lessons and tests could resume in Northern Ireland next week, BBC News NI understands.
A proposal has been submitted to the executive for consideration when it meets for its formal review of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on Thursday.
Lessons in England and Wales resumed on Monday with practical and theory tests due to restart next week.
Stormont ministers have said they are hoping to provide reopening dates to some other services on Thursday.
These include hairdressers, non-essential shops and some parts of the hospitality sector.
Teenagers Lewis Burtney and Ewan Waddell are among many young people excited at the prospect of being able to sit their driving tests.
Lewis, 18, from Ballynahinch, County Down, is hoping it will be seventh time lucky after having six tests cancelled during the pandemic. He had hoped to be driving a year ago.
Ewan, also 18, from Magheralin, County Down, should have been doing his test on Wednesday but it was cancelled and now he has his fingers crossed that his June date will happen.
"I was more excited about my 17th birthday than my 18th birthday because I would be able to drive," said Lewis.
"I had my birthday last March, passed the theory test and was all set to go for the driving test when all applications were cancelled."
Due to the pandemic he had to wait until August to book again. He spent an hour in a queue to book his test and was happy to get a date on 17 November.
But that date was cancelled. He booked for 19 December but had to cancel after he tested positive for coronavirus.
He then got a date for 28 January but that was cancelled, followed by two more tests in February and April.
Lewis now has a date for May.
"My uncle gave the car as a gift when I turned 17. I got insurance to cover me as a learner and full insurance since November - the date I would have done the test.
"It is just so frustrating."
Ewan said he too has his own first car parked and idle at the door.
"It's been sitting rusting since February 2020," he said. His driving test appointments have been cancelled four or five times.
"I was supposed to be doing it [on Wednesday] but it was cancelled and I could not get another booking until June."
He needs a car to travel to technical college and to work in Lisburn and he needs to have passed his test to drive it unaccompanied.
"I bought my own car in January 2020 and it's been sitting since then," he said.
"I can clean it and shine it and go for a drive with my dad but that's it and even then you cannot go far because of the restrictions.
"When you are young your whole social life is around your car."
He contacted politicians Carla Lockhart and Jonathan Buckley and Nichola Mallon but that made little difference.
Both Ewan and Lewis are cross that younger people have been able to get tests and get out driving before them because of the way the system operated.
The chair of the Northern Ireland Approved Instructor Council (NIAIC), Gavin Sinclair, welcomed the tentative news of a return to driving tests and lessons which comes, he said, after what has been a "very quiet and frustrating time" for 1,200 instructors across Northern Ireland.
He said the sense of frustration among instructors was down to the lack of dates supplied by the executive.
"We need time to train our clients for their tests," he said.
"Many of our clients have not been driving for four months - it's unreasonable to go and sit a driving test when they need that lead-in time."
There were times over the last lockdown when information was patchy and in mid-March, instructors felt "completely ignored", he said.
"In England, Scotland and Wales, dates were set which made it possible to plan in advance.
"There is definitely a feeling of unease that we are going to get given two days to arrange multiple weeks of schedules.
"For us it's going to be a week of chaos with clients not knowing whether tests are going to go ahead."
He said the Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme (CRBSS) scheme proved crucial.
"Without that, we would have been in real difficulty," he said.
"But the actual payments were woefully badly managed.
"It wasn't clear when payments were going to come through. It could be three weeks or six to eight weeks - this makes it hard to manage business finances."