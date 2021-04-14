Covid-19: 'Scales tipping' in favour of easing restrictions
The "scales are tipping" in favour of accelerating the process of relaxing restrictions, the health minister has said.
Robin Swann said the time was right for the executive to further ease restrictions, including giving some indicative dates.
He said this would offer people and businesses some optimism.
"Covid fatigue risks itself mutating into Covid despair," he said at the weekly briefing.
"Frustration is growing and if unchecked, it may impact on adherence with public health advice.
"I don't want to see that, the people working in our health service don't want to see, as we know the consequences. We must avoid that, because continuing to follow that advice will allow us all to do more."
The NI Executive is due to meet on Thursday with ministers expected to outline dates for the lifting of Covid restrictions around hairdressers and non-essential retail.
Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said hospital numbers and intensive care numbers are falling, and vaccinations are rising.
"I am hopeful that tomorrow the executive will be able to sign off on dates on what it looks like for the next number of months," Ms O'Neill told MLAs.
"It is the hope that people want. It's important that we give people something to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead."
On Monday, outdoor retailers such as garden centres, car washes and garages were allowed to reopen.
