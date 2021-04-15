RSPB: Quarter of bird species deemed at risk in Ireland
A quarter of bird species in Ireland are now deemed to be at risk, according to a new conservation survey published on Thursday.
The joint report by Birdwatch Ireland and RSPB NI found that 54 of the 211 species studied in the survey are on a so-called Red List.
It uses a traffic light system to identify species of concern.
They include puffins, swifts and kestrels, as well breeding waders like snipe and curlew.
Also on the list are important seabird species, which attract thousands of visitors to Rathlin Island, off the County Antrim coast, every year.
RSPB NI principal conservation scientist Gillian Gilbert said it was "extremely alarming" to see so many species considered at risk.
"It's sad to see swifts and kestrels, among other species, facing such declines, while anyone who has visited the Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre will know and love the puffins, kittiwakes and razorbills on the sea stacks and should rightly be concerned that they are now on the Red List."
'Habitat protection makes a difference'
Lesley Lewis of Birdwatch Ireland said the declines had to be addressed to prevent some species disappearing altogether.
"We know from many locally-led projects that habitat protection, restoration and creation can make huge differences, so there is hope that the current trends can be reversed; if not, what will the next assessment in five years show?"
The kestrel, known for its hovering flight, is also on the list. It is thought changes in farming practice may have affected its habitat and food sources. The species has also been the victim of poisoning in some cases.
However, some species have moved from the red list to amber, and others from amber to green as their situation improves.
It is good news for the robin, which has moved to become a species of least conservation concern after a couple of tough winters a decade ago impacted breeding numbers.