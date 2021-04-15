Covid-19: Two more coronavirus-linked deaths in Northern Ireland
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There has been two more Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths now 2,132.
Another 159 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 76 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - eight of them are in intensive care, of whom six are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 118,732.
Vaccines
Some 844,284 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 237,281 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is now 1,081,565.
On Wednesday, the Republic of Ireland recorded 12 Covid-19-related deaths, with the total number of deaths from the virus now standing at 4,812.
Four of those deaths were recorded in April, two in March and six in January.
Another 431 people have tested positive with coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 242,105.
There are 192 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 49 of them are in intensive care.
Vaccines
As of 12 April, 758,763 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 317,453 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,076,216.
