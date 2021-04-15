Daniel McClean: Man released after arrest over Daniel McClean murder
A 56-year-old man has been released without charge following questioning about the murder of Daniel McClean in north Belfast on 2 February 2021.
He was arrested in north Belfast on Wednesday.
Mr McClean, 54, was shot a number of times while sitting in a parked car on Cliftonville Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack which was reported to the Police Service of Northern Ireland at about 20:15 GMT.
In 2019, Mr McClean was identified in court as being a dissident republican.
The investigation continues.