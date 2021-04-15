Covid-19: Cautious welcome for easing of NI restrictions
There has been mixed reaction from business leaders and owners to the announcement that many Covid-19 restrictions will ease from next week onwards in Northern Ireland.
Hairdressers and other close contact services, such as driving lessons, can resume from 23 April, the Stormont Executive has agreed.
Northern Ireland hospitality businesses will be allowed to serve customers outdoors from 30 April, and non-essential retail will reopen on the same date.
Indoor hospitality venues, including pubs and hotels, are then to reopen on 24 May.
'We are the solution, not the problem'
Janice Gault, NI Hotels Federation
Janice Gault, the chief executive of the NI Hotels Federation, says she understands 3,500 wedding receptions have been booked in Northern Ireland for May, June and July.
"Many people have moved from last May to this May," she said.
"Some hotels basically have weddings [booked] every single day of the week, including Sundays."
She added that many "distressed" couples contacted her organisation on Thursday to seek clarity on whether or not their weddings would proceed.
Ms Gault said hotels "are continually identified as part of the problem, whereas we believe we are part of the solution" to reducing the risk of Covid.
"We genuinely believe we offer a space where people can meet in a socially different environment which is well regulated, well looked after, with track and trace.
"People are really bored at this point and are meeting up in houses and places that are not regulated. If we have hotels and pubs with food, we can make sure it's controlled and an environment we believe is safe."
'Lack of transparency regrettable'
Roger Pollen, NI Federation of Small Businesses
The Federation of Small Businesses has welcomed clarity around dates for reopening in Northern Ireland.
However, chief executive Roger Pollen added: "We note that some of these dates are indicative and it is incumbent on us all to continue to keep our guard up, to create the right conditions, so we can open up of as much of the economy as possible.
"It is regrettable that there has still not been transparency regarding how decisions have been made and what targets have to be achieved in order for easements to be permitted.
"While the dates for re-opening are important, the terms on which businesses reopen are also crucial. We are concerned about reports that pre-booking could be required for unlicensed hospitality; this simply doesn't reflect how this industry operates.
"Just because the shutters have been lifted does not mean that a business will be in a healthy financial state.
"FSB has been calling for a 'buffer zone' between the reopening date and the withdrawal of support, to help sustain businesses and consequently employment going forward."
There was a real sense of frustration and even despair among some businesses this morning that they were going to have a much longer wait than they would have liked, particularly when they see what has happened across the water
I think there will be a good deal more satisfaction this evening.
But one thing to emphasise, even when these places open they're not completely back to normal.
We know there is still going to be social distancing, we know there is still going to be masking in some cases, not all business will be able to operate at full capacity,
So there are still questions there around ongoing support.
'A much-needed boost'
Northern Ireland Takeaway Association
"Today's positive news coming from the Northern Ireland Executive will be welcome news to all our members," said Michael Henderson, director of the Northern Ireland Takeaway Association.
The organisation has lobbied for months against the restrictions which compelled takeaway businesses to close at 23:00 each night.
It had argued that its members "rely" on late night trade and the rule had cost some of them up to 60% of their regular income.
"As takeaway restrictions have been in place for over six months now, it will give members a much-needed boost as they prepare to open stores after 11pm," said Mr Henderson.
"I urge all members that though the restrictions are getting lifted, it is important that we all keep up our fantastic Covid safety standards."
'We want people to feel safe'
Pearse McNerney, gym owner
Pearse McNerney, owner of Raise the Bar Fitness gym in Belfast said his staff are "really excited" about reopening.
Gyms will reopen on 30 April for individual training, not for classes - it will be one-to-one only or for individual exercise.
"We just want people to bear in mind we've been closed a very long time and that has given us the opportunity to really make sure that the gym is going to be a safe place for people to return to.
"Myself and gym owners across the country have put a lot of time, effort and money into making sure that the facilities are safe, so that when people actually do come back into the gyms they feel safe being in there.
"We're taking the whole Covid situation very seriously and at the end of the day, our people, our clients; our members are our number one priorities and we want them to come back to the gyms feeling like we've taken every measure possible for them to get back in shape, without having to worry about Covid or the fact that we're not taking it seriously because we definitely are."
'Kindness is key, so be please patient'
Karla Connolly, salon owner
Karla Connolly, who owns two hair and beauty salons in Belfast and Londonderry, appealed to the public for "patience and kindness" for their reopening on 23 April.
"As much as we are super excited to reopen, we have only been given a week's notice to get everything organised and in place so please be patient with us," she told the BBC.
"We have all been off work for a really long time and it is safe to say that people have been through a huge strain financially and also mentally, so patience and kindness is key.
"A lot of people within my industry may not have done hair or nails for a really long time, potentially since the start of Christmas, so being a bit rusty is a phrase that I am going to use."
Karla says that despite the short notice, she cannot wait for the summer months ahead for more businesses to open their doors.
'Ready to throw the doors open'
Richard Smyth, shop owner
Richard Smyth, who owns a homeware shop in Limavady, County Londonderry, says they are "ready to throw the doors open again" to the public on 30 April.
"Its a beautiful day, we will be open very soon and we are looking forward to welcoming all of our beautiful customers back through those doors again," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"It's a people's business we are in and we need people."