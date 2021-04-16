Prince Philip: Lambeg drum tribute planned for day of funeral
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A Lambeg drum played for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh almost 70 years ago will be played again in tribute to the late Prince Philip.
During the royal couple's visit in July 1953, drummers stood on the steps of Hillsborough Castle to entertain them.
The encounter was captured on Pathé newsreel footage and later recreated for the Netflix series The Crown.
One of the drums will be used for a final tribute on Saturday, the day of Prince Philip's funeral.
David Lester, from County Armagh, who owns the drum, said it would be played as a mark of respect after the funeral at a private location close to Hillsborough and in line with Covid-19 restrictions.
Although the drum is part of history it is still played regularly.
"It's not just an ornament," said Mr Lester.
"The drum changed hands several times until I bought it. It's been used for drumming competitions."
Back in July 1953, it was played by Daniel Crooks, who lived near Hillsborough. Another was played by Garfield Matchett, from Portadown.
At the time, the Queen was on her first visit to Northern Ireland since her coronation the previous month.
Film footage shows her smiling at the front door of Hillsborough Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh as two drummers play.
There are some reports that more than two drummers were involved on the night and that the display was hastily arranged after the Royal guests were intrigued by the sound of nearby drumming while they were having dinner.
However, many believe it had been arranged.
That is the version of history to which Mr Lester subscribes.
"As far as I am aware, there was a drumming competition held (nearby) and there were two parts to it - the best sounding drum and the best dressed drum, and the winners got presented to the Queen," he said.
The chief executive of the Ulster Scots Agency, Ian Crozier, believes the drumming may have been organised by the then Prime Minister of Northern Ireland Lord Brookeborough, who was also at Hillsborough that night.
"There is very little that happens on a royal visit that hasn't been organised," he said.
"Back in those days it wouldn't have been unusual that the official welcoming for Her Majesty the Queen, with the prime minister and everybody present, would include Lambeg drummers.
"That was the done thing back in the day."
The Orange Order is planning to put on display one of the other drums it said was used to entertain the royal couple that night.
The drum belongs to its Hillsborough district lodge and will be part of a forthcoming exhibition at the Orange Order's headquarters in Belfast to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.
Putting an exact value on the Lambeg drums from 1953 is difficult but Mr Lester said he would never part with his drum.
"It wouldn't be for sale at any money. It's very important to me. It's like another child."