Prince Philip: Hillsborough gun salute marks Duke's funeral
A two-gun salute at Hillsborough Castle marked Northern Ireland's tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh for his funeral on Saturday.
The guns sounded at 15:00 BST and at 15:01 BST, as a minute's silence was observed across the UK.
Not far from Hillsborough, a single Lambeg drum was also beaten in the prince's memory.
Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on 9 April, aged 99. His funeral took place at St George's Chapel.
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster observed the silence outside Enniskillen Castle and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne stood in tribute to the Duke at police headquarters.
As people across Northern Ireland remembered him, the Lambeg drum was beaten by owner David Lester, from County Armagh.
It was one of the original Lambegs used to entertain the Royal couple almost 70 years ago when, in July 1953, drummers stood on the steps of Hillsborough Castle and played for them.
The encounter was captured on Pathé newsreel footage and later recreated for the Netflix series The Crown.
At the time, the Queen was on her first visit to Northern Ireland since her coronation the previous month.
Film footage shows her smiling at the front door of Hillsborough Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh as two drummers play.
Prince Philip's passing was also marked in Armagh at the Royal School where young people and teachers gathered to remember him.
The Royal couple visited the school in 2008. Many young people there have a special connection to Prince Phillip because they have participated in the Duke of Edinburgh Award - one of his most enduring legacies.
He set up the scheme in 1956 to encourage young people to volunteer, learn physical activities and skills and undertake an expedition.
In 2016, almost 1.3m young people were taking part in the scheme in more than 130 countries and territories worldwide.
Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland, the Irish national flag, the tricolour, was flown at half mast on all state buildings on Saturday.
The tricolour flying at half mast at Áras an Uachtaráin today, to mark the death of Britain's Prince Philip. pic.twitter.com/wVWlQnSMes— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 17, 2021
A spokesperson for the Irish government said this was as a mark of respect and was customary on the death of a national or international figure.