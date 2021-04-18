Rev John Anderson dies with Covid-19 aged 46
A Church of Ireland rector described as one of the church's "most likeable people" has died at the age of 46 with Covid-19.
The Reverend John Anderson, rector of Billy and Derrykeighan in County Antrim, died on Saturday morning after going into intensive care.
He was admitted to Causeway Hospital just over a week ago.
The Bishop of Connor, Right Reverend George Davison, said his death had come "as a terrible shock to us all".
"Just as many people were beginning to believe that Covid was on the retreat, it has robbed us of one of the most likeable people," he said.
"John was a warm hearted individual and a very faithful pastor to the people of Billy and Derrykeighan for almost the last 16 years."
He added: "John's whole life has been one of service to Christ and his church."
Mr Anderson leaves behind his wife Eleanor and three young children.
Services in Billy and Derrykeighan on Sunday 18 April were cancelled out of respect for Rev Anderson.
On Sunday the total number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland was 2,135 and there were 68 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - seven in intensive care.