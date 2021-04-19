Covid-19: High street voucher scheme making 'good progress'
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
Good progress is being made on a high street voucher scheme, the Department for the Economy has said.
The initiative was announced last year to support retailers hit by Covid-19.
Individuals could receive between £75-£100 each to spend in town and city centres, with £145m of funding ring-fenced for its rollout.
Non-essential retail in Northern Ireland is set to reopen on 30 April as part of the lockdown-easing measures announced by the executive.
The pre-paid cards will not be issued imminently, it is understood.
The scheme is under development by officials and "good progress is being made to bring it to fruition", according to the department.
Officials want to ensure it is safe to do so and the time is right to stimulate demand and encourage the public to visit the high street.
There is an expectation of a surge in spending at shops due to pent up demand, BBC News NI understands.
Therefore its rollout would be more effective when spending levels off or begins to fall.
The voucher is a key part of Minister Diane Dodds' Economic Recovery Action Plan.
The department is also working on a tourism voucher for use at local attractions to boost the struggling sector.