Covid-19: No deaths linked to coronavirus reported in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths remaining at 2,135.
Another 79 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 69 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - of them, eight are in intensive care and five people are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 119,111.
Last updated 19 April at 14:00 BST
Vaccines
A total of 863,712 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 273,619 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,137,331.
Last updated 19 April at 16:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Sunday, the Republic of Ireland recorded one more Covid-19-related death, taking the country's total to 4,836.
Another 269 people tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 243,508.
There are 179 people with Covid-19 in hospitals with 50 in intensive care.
Last updated on 18 April at 18:00 local time
Vaccines
As of 17 April, 852,189 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 351,874 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,204,063.
Last updated on 17 April at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland