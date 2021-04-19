Joe McCann: Ex-soldiers to stay anonymous during murder trial
- Published
Two former paratroopers who are accused of the murder of Official IRA man Joe McCann in 1972 are to remain anonymous during their upcoming trial.
Mr McCann was shot dead in disputed circumstances in Joy Street near his home in the Markets area of Belfast.
Judge Mr Justice O'Hara said it would be impossible to restore the defendants' anonymity if required in the future.
However, it was ruled they will be seen by those attending Belfast Crown Court.
The former soldiers, referred to as Soldier A and Soldier C, are both aged in their 70s.
On Monday, the judge said attempts to take photographs of the defendants would be treated as contempt of court.
This ruling extends to artist drawings or sketches, with warnings to be placed inside and outside the court during the four-week non-jury trial.
Defence lawyers had argued the defendants' lives would be in real and imminent danger from attack if they were identified.