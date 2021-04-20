Viable device left at police officer's home in Dungiven
- Published
A viable device has been left at the home of a police officer near Dungiven in County Londonderry.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it was discovered on Monday morning.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said it was being treated "as an attack" on a part-time police officer.
Part of the Ballyquin Road close to the village remains closed as police examine the scene. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
ACC McEwan said: "I can confirm that the device is viable and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
Police have said the road, which is closed at its junctions with Camnish Road and Curragh Road, is expected to remain closed for some time.