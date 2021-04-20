Covid-19: One death linked to coronavirus reported in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more Covid-19-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 2,136.
Another 124 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 71 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - nine of them are in intensive care units and six are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 119,235.
Last updated 20 April at 14:00 BST
Vaccines
A total of 869,342 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 283,478 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,152,820.
Last updated 20 April at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Monday, the Republic of Ireland recorded no Covid-19-related deaths.
The country's total death toll remains at 4,836.
Another 403 people tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 243,911.
There are 183 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 50 of them are in intensive care.
Last updated on 19 April at 17:50 local time
Vaccines
As of 17 April, 852,189 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 351,874 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,204,063.
Last updated on 17 April at 17:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland