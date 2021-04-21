Domestic violence case reform for NI 'disappointing'
Progress to improve the way in which domestic violence and abuse cases are handled in Northern Ireland has been "disappointing", the chief inspector of criminal justice has said.
Jacqui Durkin said she was disappointed at the pace of progress after a 2019 report that outlined necessary changes.
A follow-up review was published on Wednesday.
It found just one recommendation had been fully achieved.
The Criminal Justice Inspection NI review reported that four other recommendations were partially achieved and two not achieved at all.
Ms Durkin said action was "more urgent than ever".
The review found key recommendations to implement an advocacy service to support victims of domestic violence and abuse and establish regional domestic violence and abuse courts were not completed.
The inspectorate had also recommended that a properly costed, independent domestic violence advocacy service to support victims of domestic abuse and violence should be introduced within nine months.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said she noted the findings of the report.
She said that along with her department she had worked "tirelessly" to introduce measures since the return of devolution to Northern Ireland in January 2020.
Domestic violence incidents rose in the first coronavirus lockdown period between March and August 2020, with police officers called to a domestic incident every 16 minutes on average.
Ms Durkin said victims' homes had become a place of "fear and anxiety".
Delayed services
"When inspectors returned to assess progress in late 2020, they found the tender for the independent advocacy service was not issued by the Department of Justice until December 2020 and the service would not be operational until September 2021," she added.
"We were also concerned to see that estimated costs meant the specification for the long-awaited advocacy service would not offer victims the single-point of contact and seamless support service envisaged by stakeholders and Inspectors, at all stages of the criminal justice system journey."
The justice minister said the work carried out by her department since January 2020 included: "Enacting legislation to provide for a new domestic abuse offence, progressing stalking legislation, introducing domestic homicide reviews, funding behavioural change programmes, running a three year multi-media advertising and awareness raising campaign, work on new protection notices and orders as well as non-fatal strangulation and a rough sex defence among others."
Work to establish a domestic violence and abuse court in Belfast was paused because of the Covid-19 pandemic and a pilot scheme will not commence until October or November 2021.
The chief inspector also expressed concerns about the low numbers of cases being referred to the Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference (MARAC), where information is shared between the police, health and social services, probation and child protection representatives to protect adults and children.
"While introduction has not been as quick as we would have liked, considerable time and effort was spent over 12 to 18 months with partners to secure a robust specification and to try and ensure delivery by a wide consortium of experts, which unfortunately could not be agreed by partners, meaning a procurement exercise was necessary," said the Mrs Long.
"What is important is that the new service is introduced as soon as possible, once the necessary recruitment and training has been undertaken."
Work to establish a domestic violence court at Laganside Court in Belfast was "well under way", said the minister, adding: "A pilot will commence in the autumn, focusing on improved case progression and support for victims through the advocacy service."
'Good progress'
Ms Durkin also noted good progress had been made in sharing of information between the Police Service of Northern Ireland's and the Public Prosecution Service.
"I would also commend the Department of Justice on the passage of the bill through the Northern Ireland Assembly and creation of the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act (Northern Ireland) 2021," said Ms Durkin.
"The challenge going forward for the criminal justice system will be the effective implementation of the act and delivery of better services and outcomes for victims and their families."