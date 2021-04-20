Eglinton bomb find: Man arrested over 2015 PSNI attack
A 33 year old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty PSNI officer in 2015 in County Londonderry.
The bomb was placed under his car at Glenrandel in Eglinton on 18 June 2015.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) arrested the man on Tuesday morning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) Senior Investigation Officer, Det Ch Insp John Caldwell thanked his Gardaí colleagues for their help.
The man was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.
He will appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court via video link from Musgrave Custody Suite on Wednesday.