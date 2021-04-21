Naomi Long to raise PSNI funding with NI secretary
- Published
Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she will discuss the need for extra funding for police when she meets Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis on Wednesday.
She said an attempted bomb attack on an officer on Monday reflected the "genuine challenge" the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was facing.
The PSNI said the bomb was intended to kill the officer and her daughter.
Mrs Long said officers had been "under incredible pressure" recently.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, she said: "To be faced with this kind of attack, where they are most vulnerable in their own homes, is incredibly distressing for many officers."
"The executive... has set aside additional resources in terms of the PSNI this year so that they will be able to maintain the numbers they currently have and also recruit 100 extra officers.
"That is something that we have prioritised... but there is also additional funding that goes towards the PSNI.
"I will be meeting with the secretary of state later today and will be raising that with him."
The explosive was attached to a container of flammable liquid placed next to the officer's car in Dungiven.
On Tuesday the PSNI said it was "designed to cause a fireball which would have engulfed the victim's car and anyone in it or close by".
Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible.
Part of Ballyquin Road, which had been closed while police examined the scene, reopened on Tuesday evening.