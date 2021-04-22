Ex-UVF man warns against joining paramilitary gangs
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A former loyalist paramilitary has warned of the dangers of teenagers getting involved in violence and joining groups such as the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) and the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
Now in his 20s, he said he was "groomed" with alcohol to help persuade him to join the youth wing of the UVF.
It happened during the flag protests in Belfast in 2013.
Martin, not his real name, said he regretted becoming involved.
After watching teenagers as young 13 become involved in recent rioting, he said he feared there was a danger of history repeating itself.
"Kids need to be aware the effect it has on their lives. It might seem fun, it might seem like you are doing a good thing. But it's not worth it.
"These men are getting you out on the street to fight for their cause, to do their dirty work, but there isn't a cause any more."
Martin discovered the only way to escape the organisation was by leaving the country or going to prison.
A recent leaked security assessment estimated that there were about 12,500 members of loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland.
An assessment of paramilitary groups carried out for the Northern Ireland Office in 2015 made it clear that in spite of their ceasefires, the UVF and the UDA were still involved in recruitment.
"I got caught up in it and it ruined my life'
Martin said he decided to speak out after recently seeing a video posted on social media of loyalist rioting in north Belfast.
In the video an older man can be heard swearing at teenagers and ordering them not to run as the police arrive.
"He said it reminded him of the grip the older men have on the young people.
"I got caught up in it and it ruined my life. I don't want it to happen to others."
Martin was in his mid-teens when he joined the YCV (Young Citizen Volunteers), the youth wing of the UVF.
It was during the time of the flag protests almost a decade ago, when loyalists protested at Belfast City Council's decision to no longer fly the union flag every day.
Although still at school, he said he spent the weekends drinking and mixing with the wrong crowd.
"One of the older boys said 'you probably know what I do, you probably know what I'm involved in'," he recalled.
"He asked me if I would like to join."
The next day, he was taken to a house and sworn into the YCV.
"I got brought into a room with a pile of masked men. They were armed," he said.
"There was a union jack on the table. There was a fella sitting at the table and he said 'repeat after me' (an oath). That's what I did.
"I was then involved in the riots over the union flag. I was involved in putting paedophiles out of their house and beating them."
Martin also says he was involved in intimidation, including throwing bricks through the windows of homes.
He said he felt like he was "living a lie" by hiding the reality from his family and friends.
"I regret it, big time. It's haunted me, affected my mental health, it's ruined my social life, put a strain on day-to-day life.
"I thought I could get out at 18 but that wasn't the case. Once you turn 18 that's you… you automatically go into the UVF itself.
"I tried to leave but these people make up any excuse for you not to go - like 'you haven't been involved enough, you haven't done enough for us'.
Martin said it was impossible to say no to the leaders because he knew what they were capable of.
His advice to teenagers in loyalist areas is: "Stay away from these people. You are putting your livelihood and your career at risk. Being in these things, there is no way out."
He said young people from a Catholic background probably had a similar experience.
"Both communities and their kids are in danger of getting entangled in this mess," he said.
"I'm no longer that single-minded bigoted child that I once was. We all bleed the same."
Martin says paramilitaries exploit weaknesses in communities.
His broken family life meant he was easily groomed by the paramilitaries and keen to "feel part of something".
Martin said he was trying to turn his life around. His said he feared more young people were now making the mistakes which he made.
Former senior police officer, Jim Gamble, said Martin's experience was a form a "radicalisation", in which paramilitaries target people who they feel they can recruit.
"This could easily be someone being gang-affiliated in London, this could easily be someone who is so vulnerable that people are opening pathways to harm through radicalisation, capitalising on their isolation and the way they feel," he said.
Mr Gamble, who is also a former head of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, said the Stormont executive needs to do more to tackle the problem.
"We have got to look at how we spend our money," he said.
"We've got to make sure it gets to the front line. It's got to be real, it's got to reach children and young people.
"Give children a pathway to hope, where they can learn, live, grow and the community will then thrive."