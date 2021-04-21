Eglinton: Man appears in court over 2015 PSNI bomb attack
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in County Londonderry in 2015.
The charges stem from an incident in Eglinton on 18 June of that year.
Kieran Maguire, 33, of Kippure Park, Dublin, is also charged with possessing an under-vehicle improvised explosive device with intent to endanger life.
He appeared via videolink at Londonderry Magistrates' Court from a Belfast police station.
A police officer confirmed that the warrant for Mr Maguire's arrest in the Republic of Ireland had been processed in 2017.
The officer also said he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.
The defendant did not speak during the brief hearing and nodded when asked to confirm his identity.
A defence barrister said there were no issues with the warrant and that there would be no bail application.
A representative for the prosecution said that there was a co-accused in the case who had been returned for trial at the end of last month and the intention was to join the two cases.
She asked for a four-week remand and said it was hoped that it would be possible to set a date for a preliminary hearing then.
Mr Maguire was remanded in custody to appear again on 19 May.