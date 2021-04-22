Police search for missing teenager Svetlana Murphy
Gardaí (Irish police) are seeking information about a teenage girl last seen in Newry, County Down, at about 19:00 BST on Monday.
Svetlana Murphy is in the company of Nojus Maculevicius, who is 18.
Gardaí said there were "serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Svetlana".
A car that the pair were travelling in was seen in the greater Belfast area on Wednesday evening.
Svetlana left her home on Coast Road, Blackrock, County Louth on Monday.
She is described as being 5ft 1in with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.
At the time she went missing she was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black trainers.
Mr Maculevicius is 6ft tall with a slim build, dark hair and is clean shaven.
He was last seen wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoody, and either black boots or Adidas runners.
Belfast area
The pair were travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car, with registration number 132-D-13518.
Gardaí said they were satisfied the car was in the greater Belfast area at 17:35 BST on Wednesday.