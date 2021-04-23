Belfast: French tech firm Expleo to create 100 jobs
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
A French technology company has said it will double its Belfast workforce to 200 over the next two years.
Expleo is an engineering, software and consultancy company with about 15,000 employees worldwide.
It said the expansion will "add depth" to its local operations, with new roles in robotics and artificial intelligence.
The Belfast operation, in the Titanic Quarter, has more than doubled its revenues over the last three years.
Director Rob McConnell said that increasing focus on digital transformation across the economy provides opportunities.
"With a rich pool of talent to draw from in Northern Ireland, we look forward to scaling our team and broadening our services portfolio to accommodate the evolving needs of local and international clients," he said.
Expleo is a technology partner for major clients across industries like financial services, aerospace and automotive. Its Belfast office focuses on software.
Last year, the firm was involved in the rollout of the StopCOVID NI contact tracing app, carrying out software quality testing.