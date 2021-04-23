Covid-19: 'Relief' as some NI businesses throw open the shutters
It's been a frustrating few months for businesses in Northern Ireland, after another lockdown was imposed after Christmas.
However, the doors of hairdressers, beauty salons and outdoor visitor attractions can open once again on Friday as part of lockdown easing measures agreed earlier this month.
Driving lessons and tests are also back while competitive outdoor sport, organised by a club or individuals without spectators, can also resume on Friday, allowing most teams to return to full training.
BBC News NI has been speaking to a number of business owners and individuals who have had Friday, 23 April marked on their calendar for some time.
After four months with the shutters down, Gillian Herron is looking forward to seeing what has happened to her customers' hair.
The owner of the Hair Lounge in Bangor, said the reopening was going to be "a big change".
"We are quite a large salon so we are very, very lucky in that we're able to space our clients out," she told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"So we haven't had to put screens up as such."
In the north west, a region where there has been concerns about a rising Covid-19 infection rate, barber Paddy Burns said he is delighted to be reopening.
He was met by a queue of clients outside his shop in Londonderry on Friday morning.
"The feeling is good. Because more a lot of people have now had the jag they are feeling a bit more confident about coming out," he said.
"It was good to see a crowd outside this morning. There was a bit of a cheer for me as I came down the street."
In Strabane, salon owner Amy Mahon said reopening could not have come soon enough.
"It's been really tough. It's turned out to be just under four months. You miss your clients so much so I'm really looking forward to getting back open," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
"For some of my clients this hour might be the only hour of the week they get to themselves, like busy mummies working full-time. It's about relaxation, it just makes you feel better about yourself".
Back to the big outdoors
Likewise, it has been a tough few months for Martin McMullan, a director of the Life Adventure Centre in Castlewellan, County Down.
With the weather improving in recent weeks, the business has had to turn down growing demand for outdoor activities.
"It's been difficult for a business, because we haven't been able to do what we do," said Mr McMullan.
He said cycle hire would be the first thing to return, and hoped to offer water sports once shower and changing facilities could reopen - something which was expected within days.
"The community genuinely want to get out. People want to get out, they want to enjoy the great outdoors, and especially whenever the sun is out.
"We are really looking forward to being able to get people back out again."
Lindy Birse, the owner of the Ark Open Farm, said for small businesses "it is going to take years for them to recover from the length of lockdowns that we've had".
The return of outdoor activity means her farm is welcoming back families, and giving them a chance to interact with the animals on the farm.
"Little tiny children that have been born in lockdown, that haven't had a chance to go and enjoy themselves and learn about the world around them," said Ms Birse.
"It is so important for kids to get out, to get socialised again, to enjoy the great outdoors and to learn about their environment."
'Great to see the kids back out'
Friday is also a big day for sports teams, who can now get back to training in a more normal manner.
Roisin Walsh, from Belfast Harlequins hockey club, said that from Friday the expanded numbers meant that the club's teams could play against each other.
"Of course still being mindful of the restrictions - we are very excited," she said.
"I think we'll have a load of girls out here. No more than 100, and definitely a lot fewer than 100, but we will have them out here this evening."
Mike Scott from Ulster Hockey said it had been "a long year".
"There have been some challenges over the year… it is just great to see the kids back out, the adults back out, hear the noise of the balls hitting the backboard," he said.
"We hope we are going to get a full return without going backwards again."