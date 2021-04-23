Brexit: DUP MPs 'advised' council chief to write protocol concerns letter
A council chief executive was "advised" by three DUP MPs to write a letter to the UK government about her NI Protocol concerns, it has emerged.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council chief Anne Donaghy was involved in the decision to withdraw Brexit checks staff from Larne port in February.
The letter was written two days before that decision, Belfast Live reported.
The BBC understands committee members are considering recalling Ms Donaghy to ask further questions about the letter.
A decision is expected later today. She said in the letter she felt "compelled" to act to protect staff.
Ms Donaghy also wrote that she was advised to write the letter to the Cabinet Office, which was sent on council-headed notepaper, by three DUP MPs - Sammy Wilson, Ian Paisley and Jeffrey Donaldson.
Both Ms Donaghy and council mayor Peter Johnston gave evidence to a Stormont committee on Thursday. about the staff withdrawal decision, with Ms Donaghy questioned at length about the letter.
However, it was not included in more than 50 pages of documentation provided to the committee and has only emerged into the public domain on Friday.
Speaking to the committee, Mr Johnston said the letter had been sent on 3 February, two days after the staff withdrawal decision, while Ms Donaghy said she had written it in her role as Northern Ireland representative of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives (Solace).
The letter, as reported by Belfast Live, is dated 30 January and written on council-headed notepaper.
In the letter, Ms Donaghy claimed there was paramilitary activity at Larne Port and said "she felt compelled to take measures to protect staff".
Why is the Northern Ireland Protocol controversial?
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which created the Irish Sea border.
The sea border means that checks must apply to goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
It is opposed by Northern Ireland's unionist parties who have said it undermines their place in the UK.
Under the terms of the Brexit withdrawal treaty, the protocol can only be removed by a majority vote of the Stormont Assembly, with a vote due in 2024.
It now seems likely the DAERA Committee will recall Anne Donaghy in an attempt to clarify some matters in this letter.
She said she had written it in her role as Northern Ireland representative of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives (Solace), but that is not made explicit in the text.
Was the letter copied to others in Solace or were they made aware of it?
Additionally there is the question of timing: the letter is dated 30 January but the committee was told it was not sent until 3 February, two days after staff were withdrawn from the port.
Why were staff withdrawn from Larne port?
Stormont's Agriculture Committee is examining the decision to withdraw staff from Larne ports on 1 February when workers were stood down after the appearance of threatening graffiti the previous month.
There were also allegations of the number plates of staff vehicles being recorded and negative social media commentary.
Police later said there was nothing to substantiate loyalist paramilitary involvement and no evidence of "credible threats" to staff.
The 12 council staff returned to work following a written threat assessment provided by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
Staff working for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera), which stopped doing physical checks at the ports at the same time, also resumed duties.
Letter 'written in confidence'
Speaking on Thursday, Ms Donaghy said the five-page letter was "written in confidence" to the Cabinet Office which was entitled "NI concerns on the implementation of the NI Protocol".
It read that she was "aware of the involvement of paramilitary groups and recent protests at Larne Port and have escalated (sic) this to senior PSNI and executive officials".
"I have made the PSNI aware of the ongoing issues but I now feel compelled to take measures to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of my staff.
"In doing so this may have implications for the supply chain at this very busy port."
She added: "For me Northern Ireland is not part of the EU and therefore I question the legality of the arrangements as they stand and the principles of consent enshrined in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which continues to be implemented."
She wrote that the purpose of the letter was to "positively resolve the issues and to ensure that Northern Ireland has unfettered access and not disadvantaged in any UK trade deals".
Ms Donaghy defended not supplying a copy of the letter to the committee, saying it was "not relevant to this inquiry".
The committee said it would write to the council seeking a copy of the letter as part of its inquiry into how port staff came to be withdrawn.
Ms Donaghy said she is "apolitical" in her work and has "worked over my 12 years as a chief executive with a wide range of political representatives."
A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough council said the letter was written on behalf of the chair of the Solace NI EU Exit Task and Finish Working Group.
"It had no bearing whatsoever on the decision to withdraw council staff from Larne Port on 1 February - a decision taken unanimously by elected members at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in prioritising the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff at the Port," they said.
The DUP has been contacted for a comment.