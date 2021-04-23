Covid-19 registered deaths rise in Northern Ireland
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
The number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland has risen.
The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) found the virus was mentioned on the deaths certificates of 16 people, in the week to 16 April.
That is seven more than the previous week.
The agency said the closure of registration offices over Easter may have affected the numbers.
It brings Nisra's total of Covid-19 related registered deaths to 2,942.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 2,134.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, almost two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have happened in hospital (1,945), including the deaths of 236 care home residents.
Taking that figure, and the 772 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for just over a third (34.2%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
The number of care home residents dying in hospital has remained unchanged since mid-March.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.5%) and other residential locations (7.3%).
People aged 75 and over account for more than three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (76.1%) between 19 March 2020 and 16 April 2021.
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (12.1%) and Mid-Ulster (8.3%) local government districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths, compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.5% respectively).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 16 April was 289.
That is 44 more than the previous week and 27 less than the five-year average for the time of year of 316.