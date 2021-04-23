Covid-19: One death linked to coronavirus reported in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One further Covid-19-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 2,141.
Another 88 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 64 people in hospitals with Covid-19 - seven of them are in intensive care units and three are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 119,559.
Last updated 23 April at 14:00 BST
Vaccines
A total of 892,787 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 328,366 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,221,153.
Last updated 23 April at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Wednesday, the Republic of Ireland recorded 10 further Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the country's total death toll to 4,866.
Of the latest reported deaths, seven were in April, one in March, one in February and one in January.
Another 617 people tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 245,310.
There are 176 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 48 of them are in intensive care.
Last updated on 22 April at 17:35 local time
Vaccines
As of 20 April, 878,823 people have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 362,142 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,240,965.
Last updated on 22 April at 17:35 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland