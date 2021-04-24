Slieve Donard: Firefighters return to tackle Mourne Mountain blaze
- Published
Firefighters have returned to tackle a large gorse fire in the Slieve Donard area of the Mourne Mountains in County Down for the second day.
The public has been asked to stay away from the area to allow crews to concentrate on the blaze.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the operation was being escalated on Saturday morning.
The fire is on the lower slopes of Slieve Donard, the Glen River Valley and Thomas Mountain.
Slieve Donard is the highest mountain in Northern Ireland.
NIFRS are currently escalating firefighting operations in the Mourne Mountains. A large number of resources will be in attendance. We would kindly ask members of the public not to gather in the immediate area and request that walkers avoid the Newcastle side of Slieve Donard. pic.twitter.com/A46RXImCjC— Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) April 24, 2021
The NI Fire and Rescue Service has said that there was potential for further fires this weekend and urged people to avoid the Bloody Bridge and Glen Road access points.
Health Minister Robin Swann said he had spoken to the NIFRS to pay tribute to the crews fighting the blaze.
He joined the appeal to the public to stay away from the area to "allow the crews to concentrate in the job in hand and stay safe".
I have spoken to @NIFRSOFFICIAL Chief Michael Graham tonight to pay tribute to & thank the crews fighting the blaze on the Mournes, still work to do tomorrow.— Robin Swann MLA #StopCovidNI (@RobinSwannMoH) April 23, 2021
We would ask the public to stay away from the area, allow the crews to concentrate in the job in hand and stay safe.
The NIFRS has said the area is unsuitable for wild camping, adding "we would ask the public to exercise due care and vigilance in relation to fire safety if out in the countryside during this current dry spell".
Wildlife impact
The sight of the Mournes in flames has upset many who love these mountains.
They are an important protected habitat for plants and animals.
Ground nesting birds and insects will have been badly affected.
How quickly they recovers will depend on how deep the fire has penetrated the peat.
Upland areas like this have huge potential to store carbon.
They've been described as our equivalent of the rainforest.
And today, they're once more on fire.
On Friday, Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard thanked the NIFRS but said local agencies need "urgent help".
Huge thanks to @NIFRSOFFICIAL for ongoing efforts to tackle #Mournes wildfire today— Chris Hazzard (@ChrisHazzardSF) April 23, 2021
Please avoid Bloody Bridge / Donard Forest areas at all costs
Local agencies need urgent help from central govt to effectively deal with increasing wildfire problem pic.twitter.com/0TOAkk1nkR
In a statement, he urged people to "avoid the Bloody Bridge/Donard Forest area at all costs tonight and allow fire and rescue services the space to extinguish this fire safely".
"Whether accidental or deliberate, wildfires are incredibly dangerous. Today's fire will have caused widespread damage to an environmentally sensitive area, and will also unfortunately have proven deadly for local wildlife," he said.
SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said there was initial hope that the fire could be contained, but light winds caused it to spread down the eastern slope of Leganabruchan and eventually into Donard Forest in Newcastle.
Mr McGrath paid tribute to the firefighters' "bravery and determination", adding that the fire was visible from as far away as Downpatrick.
"Sadly, this will not only have a devastating impact on the natural landscape but the local economy of Newcastle that relies so heavily on the tourist product we associate with the Mournes," he said.
Mr McGrath said that most firefighters have now been withdrawn for safety reasons but they will be back at dawn when it is colder.
In a tweet, DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said the fire was "sickening".
Sickening that one human can cause so much damage to our environment and biodiversity in the beautiful Mournes.— Edwin Poots MLA (@edwinpootsmla) April 23, 2021
Thank you so much to the NIFRS and first responders. https://t.co/K3pnOiVJsl