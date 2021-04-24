Man released on bail after County Louth teen 'abduction'
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been released on bail after being charged with the abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Nojus Maculevicius from Blackrock, County Louth, was charged with child abduction and other offences at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The teenage girl went missing from her home in Blackrock, County Louth, on Monday and was found safe and well in Belfast on Thursday night, police say.
He was ordered to have no contact with the teenage girl or her family.