Covid-19: One death linked to coronavirus reported in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One further Covid-19-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths now standing at 2,142.
Another 80 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 119,639.
Last updated 24 April at 15:30 BST
Vaccines
A total of 898,858 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 338,409 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,237,267.
Last updated 24 April at 11:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Saturday, the Republic of Ireland reported five additional Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the country's total death toll to 4,872.
Another 461 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 246,204.
There are 162 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 46 of them are in intensive care.
Last updated on 24 April at 16:05 local time
Vaccines
As of 22 April, 934,980 people had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 382,185 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,317,165.
Last updated on 22 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland