Limavady: Murder inquiry into death of Ludmila Poletelova

image captionThe victim has been named by police as Ludmila Poletelova

Police have begun a murder investigation after the body of a 61-year-old woman was found in Limavady, County Londonderry.

The woman, who has been named by police as Ludmila Poletelova, was found dead at a flat at Lodge Court, on Friday.

A post-mortem examination, carried out on Saturday, found she died as a result of a number of blows to the head.

Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness has appealed for information.

Ms Poletelova was a Latvian national who had lived and worked in Limavady for a number of years.

"Her family have been informed and our family liaison officers are supporting them at what is obviously a shocking and horrific time for them," said Mr McGuinness.

He added that the victim had not been seen by friends or neighbours since Monday,19 April.

More to follow.

