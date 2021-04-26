Slieve Donard fire 'probably deliberate', fire officer says
A blaze in the Mourne Mountains was "probably a deliberate fire", according to a senior officer in the NI Fire and Rescue Service.
Significant progress has been made to control the major fire on Northern Ireland's highest mountain.
On Sunday the Slieve Donard blaze was brought under control and the operation scaled down after three days.
Area Commander Mark Smith said that if the fire was deliberate, it made him "angry".
"Whilst a fire that starts at 23:00/00:00 BST comes to our attention halfway up a mountain it's hard for me to say here today that that was accidental," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme on Monday.
"So my best guess and with my experience of all the years of doing this I would imagine this was probably a deliberate fire."
Mr Smith pleaded for "people to stop lighting fires - especially over the next weeks and months".
He added: "A big issue for me is we have firefighters down the mountains when we really need them in towns where there might be some extremely serious life risk fires or there might be RTCs [road traffic collisions].
"That's the first thing that is major for us and our resourcing.
"But then whenever you see pictures of firefighters that we have they are absolutely exhausted, but they will keep going.
"And if this was a deliberate fire, if this was someone deliberately putting this alight - the only word that comes to mind is I'm angry about it - it does make me angry.
"I am extremely disappointed in whoever thinks this is fun or if they think this is a great opportunity to manage land."
The gorse fire was declared a major incident on Saturday and there has been extensive damage to wildlife and the environment.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the fire is no longer considered a major incident.
Firefighters returned to the Bloody Bridge area of the mountains at first light on Sunday.
The fire had been extinguished in the Glen River area on Saturday night but moved round the mountain overnight due to a change in wind direction, meaning efforts were concentrated on the Bloody Bridge area on Sunday.
Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said the location, terrain and weather conditions continued had presented many challenges.
"Everyone has worked so hard in extremely challenging conditions, they have worked tirelessly - it is at the heart of what it means to be a firefighter," he said.
Mr Jennings said a "significant area of gorse and heather" had been affected and there had been a "significant impact on wildlife and the environment".
He said fighting the blaze had been a "huge, multi-agency project" and the use of helicopters was invaluable.
Coastguard helicopters were deployed to get an aerial view of the blaze, which spread across the lower slopes of Slieve Donard, the Glen River Valley and Thomas Mountain.